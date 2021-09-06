Cases Disposed: August 21-27, 2021
Jennifer M. Arens, 4405 Peninah Street, Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Katlin Cheray Williams, 2501 Capital St., Apt. 204, Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Shelby Kristine Miller, Olivet; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Tyrone James Neuhalfen, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Colby N. Pieper, Columbus, Neb. Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Gary Allen Merkwan, 2708 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nicholas Karrer, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Seth Schrag, Irene; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Todd Kevin Womack, San Diego, Calif.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Kyle Frieberg, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Darin Mann, 1107 E. 14th Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Mark Bosco, 2403 West City Limits Road #324, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cory A. Hlavac, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tacanunpa Lopez, 31133 434th Ave., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50.
Yosniel Jesus Llanes Mora, 1300 W. 8th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Trevor James Rueb, 1911 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St. Lot #4, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender-3+ prior crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et all or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by indictment; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment.
Justin David Walsh, 2905 Masters Avenue, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $990.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jacob Charles Rayman, Canistota; Overweight on axle; $209.50.
Shayna Provost, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. #15, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Leah Ladonna Lachman, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Kayla Black, 2403 West City Limits Road Apt. 217, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Abel Sardeneta Rodriguez, 2400 Douglas Ave. #22, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Test Test, Sioux Falls; Artificial light/night vision (17 counts); License revoked for 1 tear; Speeding on other roadways; License revoked for 1 year.
Galen Eugene Van Beek, Inwood, Iowa; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Marina Perez Rodriguez, 109 Gregg Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joby Wuestewald, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Armando Garcia Perez, South Sioux City, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Destiny Bitsos, 1006 Whiting Dr. #201, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury.
Brian Kelley Beach, Gayville; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Jared Moser, 110 Clark Trl, Apt. 110, Yankton; Obey traffic device unless direction by policeman; $132.50.
Katelin Nicole McQuistan, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emma Rose Sedlacek, 2409 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Roger Ray Thompson, 2319 Valley Road, Yankton; Overweight on axle; $209.50.
Jennifer M. Vandermude, St. Louis, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Faith Marie Birdsell, Sioux City, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jeffrey Heinemeyer, 715 Maple Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Larry Joseph Schieffer, Tabor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Alexandria Amethyst Grooms, Utica; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Payton Vellek, 700 W. 6th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
