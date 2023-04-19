LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in cooperation with the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the OCIO/NITC will hold a series of community listening sessions on broadband access and digital opportunities.
A community listening session will be held at noon April 26 in Niobrara at the Niobrara Village Fire Hall, 259 Spruce Avenue.
Another session will be held at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Avenue.
The listening sessions are designed to engage a diverse cross section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved Nebraskans.
Citizens and stakeholders attending the events will be provided an opportunity to share their needs and concerns when it comes to broadband deployment and digital equity in Nebraska. Detailed information on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment or BEAD program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative as well as the current state of broadband adoption and affordability will also be provided.
Additional details regarding future community sessions will be announced and posted to the Broadband Nebraska website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.