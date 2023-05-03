The Yankton County Democrats will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the Quiet Room of the Yankton Community Library, located at 515 Walnut St.
Taneeza Islam, the co-founder and executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace (SDVP) and its sister organization South Dakota Voices for Justice (SDVJ), will be the guest speaker at the meeting. As a first-generation American Muslim immigration lawyer and a former Bush Foundation Leadership Fellow, Islam will talk about the work of SDVP and SDVJ to nurture informed, inclusive, and civically engaged communities across the state. Based in Sioux Falls, SDVP and SDVJ are nonprofit organizations that share a vision of a South Dakota that is diverse, inclusive, and anti-racist.
