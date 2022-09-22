100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 23, 1922
• Promise of a moving picture outfit in town next week, to put on a hometown film comedy with local characters, was given today by A.L. Hess of the Hess theatre. A director will be here, it is said, to assign the parts, and the action will take place on downtown streets.
• Yankton High School bucked up against a semi-college class team yesterday afternoon in the first local football game of the season and came out at the small end of a 25 to 0 score. It was the first game of football that some of the high school players had ever been in, and the general opinion of the crowd was that they were cool and nervy enough to give them a good start.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 23, 1947
• W.R. Neufeld of Yankton, who until recently has been associated with the Broadway Hardware here, was hired by the city commission last night as practical engineer and land surveyor for the city of Yankton. The city has been without the services of a resident engineer since last spring when S.W. Gentle resigned to return to the state highway department in Pierre.
• The first issue of the Southern Pulse, newly organized student paper at Southern State Teachers college, was issued today and distributed to students and faculty. This attractive four-page paper, with complete student staff, will be issued every two weeks during the school year.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 23, 1972
• The Darrell J. McDonald family of Irene has won the Farm Family of the Year contest, which is a new program instigated in South Dakota by the Farmers Home Administration. The McDonalds purchased their farm in April of 1965. McDonald owns 240 acres and rents an additional 160 acres. Corn and oats are his main crops. He is also in the dairy business.
• Bill Cody, grandson of the famed Buffalo Bill, will be making appearances in Yankton Monday promoting shooting education. Cody, who is associated with Daisy Air Rifles, will be at Yankton grade schools and Yankton Middle School promoting safe enjoyment of proper shooting sports practice.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 23, 1997
• The Yankton Quarterback Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary this week with a special program honoring its original members. This week’s program will feature Bob Burns of Sioux Falls along with many of the original members still living in the Yankton area, including Hod Nielsen, Morgan Smith, Don Bierle, Frank Brady, Jim Fitzgerald, Darrell Radack, George Means, Cliff Hicks and Woddy Vollmer.
• After 23 years and three days working for the state Department of Social Services in Yankton, Child Protection Services Supervisor Paula Bierle is moving on. When she started in 1974, the Yankton native and Yankton College graduate worked for Adult Services and aging, a program that was just getting off the ground. Ten years later, Bierle moved over to her most recent position.
