HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Foundation unveiled The SHED and “Raise The SHED” fundraising campaign during the Open Class Sheep Show at the South Dakota State Fair. The “Raise The SHED” fundraising committee is excited to announce that sheep exhibitors pledged nearly $100,000 to the fundraising campaign to kick off this exciting opportunity to impact youth and the fair for generations.

“We are thrilled for the opportunities The SHED will bring for sheep producers. The SHED will provide a modern facility for sheep producers to showcase their industry,” said Rufus DeZeeuw, South Dakota State Fair Open Class Sheep Superintendent and The SHED fundraising committee member. “The campaign was announced during the sheep show at the fair and received a tremendous response. We are excited to watch this project take shape. I strongly encourage sheep producers to become part of the campaign!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.