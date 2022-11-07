HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Foundation unveiled The SHED and “Raise The SHED” fundraising campaign during the Open Class Sheep Show at the South Dakota State Fair. The “Raise The SHED” fundraising committee is excited to announce that sheep exhibitors pledged nearly $100,000 to the fundraising campaign to kick off this exciting opportunity to impact youth and the fair for generations.
“We are thrilled for the opportunities The SHED will bring for sheep producers. The SHED will provide a modern facility for sheep producers to showcase their industry,” said Rufus DeZeeuw, South Dakota State Fair Open Class Sheep Superintendent and The SHED fundraising committee member. “The campaign was announced during the sheep show at the fair and received a tremendous response. We are excited to watch this project take shape. I strongly encourage sheep producers to become part of the campaign!”
The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility including a show arena, educational center, concrete flooring, and restrooms. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning, information on the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.
The “Raise The SHED” campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights, donor wall sponsorships, and a wool wall. For more information on how to donate visit: www.sdstatefairfoundation.com
The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The SHED is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during the 2023 state fair.
For additional information about the project or questions about the “Raise The SHED” campaign, contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us or Fundraising Campaign Chairman Larry Tidemann at 605-690-8353. A complete list of fundraising committee members and campaign information can be found at www.sdstatefairfoundation.com.
