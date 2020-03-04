Spring-like weather is settling back into the area, and with it a desire for rural county residents to get to some outdoor work, including controlled burns.
But area residents may want to be mindful in the days ahead. While talk of flooding and memories of two wet years are on everyone’s mind, the risk of wildfires is quickly growing. On Wednesday, it was announced that Yankton County was among a number of area counties that were in “High” fire danger.
Yankton deputy fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday that the area is reaching a point where a temporary burn ban could be in place.
“Anything that’s high or less, you’re allowed to burn garbage or tree piles out in the county after you call in,” Nickles said. “If we would switch to ‘Very High’ like what’s predicted on Thursday (today), no one is allowed to burn out in the county. Anytime it gets above that point, the temporary burn ban will be put on.”
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the day Thursday.
He said that conditions are coming together to make wildland fires very easy to start from a burn pile.
“We have a lot of fuel from last year’s rains,” he said. “People weren’t able to get out and burn their ditches. They weren’t able to get out and mow or anything like that, so we have all the dead and freeze-dried grass and brush laying out there right now, so it doesn’t take much of a spark.”
Nickles said there’s another issue that still persists from last year’s flooding — full access to land that may burn.
“Last year, our warnings were out there that we would have trouble out in the county being able to get fire trucks to your residence, farm yard or field because the county roads were so soft,” he said. “This year, that’s not the case with the roads, but more in the fields. They’re just soup. The ground is so saturated from last year’s rains and this year’s winter moisture that we don’t anticipate that letting up until May or even June before it gets to a point where we can drive any type of equipment bigger than a 6-wheel ATV out there.”
Nickles said there are a few things to keep in mind when planning for a burn.
“You’ve got to watch your wind direction and what’s in front of your fire if it would happen to get away from you,” he said. “By state law, you should have a tilled area around your burn area.”
He added there are certain materials that can’t be burned, including items containing oil, plastics, rubber and shingles.
Burns in Yankton County are limited from sunup to sundown.
Nickles said it’s important to call the Yankton County dispatch center at 668-5210 before any burn.
“Anytime that you do a controlled burn, you need to call in and report where you’re going to burn, when you’re going to burn and the dispatcher will be able to tell you if you’re allowed to burn by following the fire index,” he said.
People can check the fire index out themselves on the National Weather Service website.
