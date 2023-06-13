The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during May 2023:
The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during May 2023:
Brian Salts, 49, and Erica Griffith, 44, both of Yankton, married May 5, 2023.
Jason Brave, 41, and Amber Cimburek, 43, both of Yankton, married May 6, 2023.
Cody Lansdowne, 34, and Kelsey Biggs, 23, both of Gayville, married May 10, 2023.
Thomas Never Miss a Shot, 27, of Yankton, and Christina Sather, 23, of Sioux Falls, married May 12, 2023.
Matthew Anderson, 36, and Rochelle Bliss, 37, both of Yankton, married May 13, 2023.
Steven Green, 48, of Yankton, and Barbara Minar, 53, of Bloomfield, Neb., married May 13, 2023.
Chance Wurtz, 25, and Alexus Brandt, 22, both of Yankton, married May 16, 2023.
Caleb Bruening, 27, and Maria Ortiz Alonzo, 23, both of Mission Hill, married May 19, 2023.
Cameron Schindler, 23, and Holly Hicks, 23, both of Nashville, Tenn., married May 20, 2023.
Brandon Swenson, 34, and Lela Garrison, 31, both of Yankton, married May 20, 2023.
Dimas Martinez Alvarez, 28, and Nohely Barrios Barrios, 23, both of Yankton, married May 23, 2023.
Cody Bronzynski, 28, and Machenzie Pollard, 20, both of Yankton, married May 25, 2023.
Larry Boyd, 57, and Rachel Anderson, 43, both of Yankton, married May 27, 2023.
Jason Erickson, 39, and Rachel Frick, 26, both of Yankton, married May 27, 2023.
Mason Novak, 24, and Shanna Hill, 24, both of Yankton, married May 27, 2023.
