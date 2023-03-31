South Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Huron, announced that James Murphy of Yankton has qualified for the 2023 Farmers Union Agents Summit, the company’s top sales honor.
Murphy is one of over 80 agents from across the Farmers Union Insurance regions to qualify for this year’s top production award.
