Wagner VA Clinic Survives Closure Plan

WAGNER — Targeted for closure, the Veterans Affairs (VA) medical clinic in Wagner will remain open for hundreds of patients, according to Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
Rounds serves on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, which announced Monday it was blocking formation of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough had called for shuttering or reducing services at Sioux Falls, Wagner, Sturgis and Hot Springs facilities in South Dakota. The AIR Commission could have approved those plans.
“Those recommendations were based on flawed data,” Rounds told the Press & Dakotan during a Tuesday interview. “They call it the AIR report, but I say it’s the ‘error’ report. Their recommendations are a big mistake.”
In a statement, McDonough said the recommendation was based on the need to provide an updated, streamlined health care system for the nation’s veterans.
“We owe those veterans an agile and adaptable VA that keeps pace with their evolving needs and remains on the leading edge of U.S. health care,” he said. “To do that, we must look to the future and take deliberate steps that will update our nationwide health care facility infrastructure and provide VA’s talented workforce with the tools they need to continue providing Veterans with world-class access and outcomes.”
McDonough explained the process, which started with the AIR Act of 2018, part of the MISSION Act.
“VA came to our recommendations to the AIR Commission by asking ourselves one question above all else: what is best for the Veterans we serve?” he said. “The result of asking ourselves that question repeatedly, in markets across the country, is a set of recommendations.”
The group Concerned Veterans for America said the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee’s decision will only harm veterans, according to The Associated Press.
“To say this is disappointing is an understatement,” group senior adviser Darin Selnick said in a statement. “Simply put, this decision is short-sighted and will hurt veterans by keeping them trapped in a broken and outdated system not built to address their needs. The AIR commission was the best chance to modernize the VA health care system to meet the needs of the veterans it serves.”
The VA released preliminary recommendations in March, prompting a bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) to initially ask President Joe Biden to be sure that rural perspectives were considered by the AIR Commission.
The Wagner clinic serves veterans in south-central and southeast South Dakota and north-central and northeast Nebraska, along with others. The service area includes the Yankton Sioux, Santee Sioux and Ponca tribes.
Dennis Rucker, the Yankton Sioux veterans service officer (VSO), estimated the Wagner outreach clinic serves 500-1,000 patients annually. He and other area veterans fought for decades to secure the Wagner clinic, which finally opened in 2010.
If the Wagner facility was shuttered, hundreds of veterans — many of them older or with disabilities — would have been forced to travel about 150 miles each way to Sioux Falls.
The VA recommendations, released last March, would have closed or reduced services at 60 VA hospitals and dozens of outpatient clinics, nursing homes and other VA health care facilities nationwide.
In Congress, opposition to the VA recommendations was bipartisan and came from all regions of the nation, Rounds said.
“As members of the Veterans Affairs Committee, there were a number of things we didn’t like about this and held concerns,” he said. “We determined, Republicans and Democrats alike, that the best way to skin this cat is simply not appoint or approve the recommendations that Congress has received from the executive branch.”
The AIR Commission would have made recommendations to Biden no later than Jan. 31, 2023, and he then had 45 days to issue his approval or disapproval.
The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee stopped the process before it even started, Rounds said.
“Another option was fighting each of these committee nominees one at a time through the process,” he said. “But a number of us didn’t like that idea. Rather than contest each nominee, we have repealed the commission and have taken the candidates from consideration.”
The efforts to close or downgrade VA facilities in South Dakota has ended – for now.
“This is the end of the AIR Commission,” Rounds said. “If we never bring up the nominees, then the commission is not formed. The nominees can’t go to the Senate for confirmation, and they can’t make the recommendations to the president by the deadline next year.”
McDonough had recommended building a new VA health system in Rapid City, reductions in service at Sioux Falls and closing both the Wagner clinic and the Fort Meade hospital east of Sturgis.
The Wagner VA clinic services would have been transitioned to Yankton or Mitchell or to the Indian Health Services (IHS) clinic in Wagner, according to the report.
Wagner’s 3,000-square-foot community-based outreach clinic (CBOC), located on IHS property at the corner of Washington Avenue and Highway 46, provides primary care and mental health services, routine procedures and education.
Rounds and the other South Dakota congressional members — Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, both Republicans — raised their concerns in a March letter to McDonough.
Rounds sees the VA effort as part of a larger VA plan to concentrate services in larger, urban facilities at the expense of small, often isolated small communities and reservations.
“Having access in the rural areas particularly is so important,” he said. “As veterans age, they don’t want to travel. I think the stability of care in local communities is in their best interests.”
At the local level, keeping the Wagner clinic open brings good news and a sense of relief, according to Jerry Seiner, the Charles Mix County veterans service officer.
“We really need this clinic. We have generally older, aging veterans who don’t like to travel. They prefer something really close,” he said. “We do have a DAV van that offers rides to Sioux Falls, but the majority of the local veterans like the clinic in Wagner. They come from the northern end of Charles Mix County, in the Platte area, and south into Nebraska. Some come from Mitchell. We cover a wide range of area.”
A nurse practitioner, along with nurses and other staff members, provide services at the Wagner clinic, Seiner said. If veterans need more or specialized services, the nurse practitioner can refer them to the Sioux Falls VA.
The outreach clinic operates five days a week and can offer routine services, annual check-ups, screening, blood draws, checking medications and other procedures, Seiner said.
However, the Wagner clinic sometimes finds itself short-handed in key positions, Seiner said.
“We had some health issues during COVID. The VA would take our nurse practitioner out of our clinic and farm her out to somewhere else,” he said. “They would put her where they felt they needed her. We haven’t had a receptionist for a month, so a veteran will call the clinic and no one answers the phone. It’s frustrating to them.”
At the state level, South Dakota VA Secretary Greg Whitlock considered Rounds’ announcement as good news. However, state officials are awaiting the next developments.
“Based on (Monday’s) announcement, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is in a holding pattern until dissolution of the commission is final,” he said. “We are planning to host ‘veterans town halls’ in numerous communities later this fall to discuss veterans benefits and services, with veterans and their families.”
The state must continue to maintain the most and best possible veterans medical services, Whitlock said.
“South Dakota is fortunate to have three health care systems (Avera, Sanford and Monument) and eight community-based outpatient clinics, but now is not the time to cut services or facilities,” he said. “The VA has added numerous new presumptive conditions for veterans environmental exposure during military service, and it is vital that we have the facilities to provide the services needed.”
Whitlock called for diligence. “We need to continue to insure veterans receive exceptional health care in the format they want to receive it,” he said.
Both Rounds and Seiner called for the VA to ease current restrictions and allow greater use of the “Care In The Community” program for using local providers outside the VA system.
Rounds also sees the need to expand services for mental health, women and Native Americans, among others. In addition, the senator wants to see more services for both combat and non-combat medical issues throughout a veteran’s lifetime.
Rural areas need to remain vigilant about maintaining VA facilities and other health care services, Rounds said.
“We’ve seen how serious this can become,” he said. “I don’t think the debate is over. We’ve dodged another bullet for rural areas now, and there’s more work to do.”
