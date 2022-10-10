FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A) in Freeman has announced a special weekend celebration on Oct. 15-16 to mark the public reopening of the historic Ludwig and Susanna Deckert house that’s been part of the museum complex for more than four decades.
The 28 x 36 house, built in the early 1880s west of Marion by the Deckert family, was moved from the northwest Rosefield Township farm in Turner County to the museum grounds in 1979. The house was closed to the public in 2018 in anticipation of replacing the foundation. However, exceptionally wet weather in late 2018 and 2019 delayed the project. During that delay, the museum decided to change the location of the house from south of the museum – in line with two churches and a one-room country school — to the area east of the museum, which offers a more spacious setting.
Finally, in July 2020, the house was moved onto a new foundation in its new location. Since then, museum staff and volunteers have been working to prepare the house for reopening. That includes repairs, restorations, painting, landscaping, a new sidewalk and expanded exhibits.
Donations from the Deckert family, museum members, the Freeman business community and grants from the Deadwood Fund and Freeman Community Development Corporation have helped make this project possible.
The refurbished house will be open and included with museum admission for extended hours that weekend; from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Also, starting Oct. 1, the museum began its winter hours. It is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and other times — including mornings and weekends — by appointment.
The museum will resume summer hours May 1.
