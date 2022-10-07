The South Dakota Water and Waste Funding Program has awarded a grant to the Vermillion Landfill to hold a reduced rate, waste-tire collection.
The City of Vermillion Landfill and the City of Yankton Transfer Station will serve as waste-tire collection locations. Customers that are serviced by these solid waste-handling locations may drop off all types of tires at reduced rates.
