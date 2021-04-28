Special Olympics Events Return With Lower COVID Numbers

With COVID-19 cases declining, Special Olympics track is on track for area games this spring.
“It might not look pretty, it might not be the easiest schedule, but we’re back!” Sheri Duke, head of the Special Olympics Yankton Delegation, told the Press & Dakotan. “I think we all need it and, I know, I’ve missed it.”
Track practices began last week in Yankton’s Riverside Park with a review of all the COVID safety protocols athletes must observe in order to participate.
South Dakota is currently in phase two, of the Special Olympics’ COVID plan, which includes limiting maximum group size to 50 individuals.
However, this comes at a time when more people are participating in Special Olympics, she said.
“Our numbers have increased this year, I think, because we haven’t participated in a while,” Duke said. “We have currently 27 athletes out for track and field, where, typically, we would have maybe 18 or 19.”
The current plan for track, which is subject to change depending on virus case numbers, is to divide the area tournaments, or meets, into two sessions with three separate groups, or pods, of athletes at each session.
“All of our Yankton athletes would stay together, and we’d be at one location doing our throwing events, (for example,)” she said. “There would be another pod doing running and a third doing jumping.”
The groups would rotate until each had completed all the events, ending that session of the meet.
“We may have Yankton athletes running with other Yankton athletes,” Duke said. “But in the end, they’re going to combine their scores and give them awards as if they had been running against the other competitors.”
The process is more complicated, but it keeps together athletes that are already together rather than intermingling them with other groups, she said.
Other summer sports like Special Olympics swimming, soccer, volleyball and weightlifting are still on hold because they have traditionally been indoor events.
Special Olympics across the country shut down last year in early March after an athlete infected with COVID attended area basketball games in Nebraska, exposing more than 500 athletes and volunteers to the coronavirus.
“We were so close to leaving to go to the South Dakota state tournament,” Duke said. “The excitement had built, we were on our way and I was getting ready to hand out uniforms. Everything was planned and set, and then it just kind of fell out from under us.”
All Special Olympics activities were canceled while organizers planned to develop safety policies that would allow play to occur safely.
“Nobody really knew what was going to happen next, where this was going,” Duke said. “When we got the chance last fall to get a few of us together for some bocce, it was awesome because we were able to recognize that, ‘We’re still here. We still want to do something.’”
However, virus numbers took off in the region soon after.
“Our basketball season didn’t happen because the virus surged to full force again after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” she said. “Also, schools weren’t letting us use their facilities. There’s been no place to hold events or even practice.”
In January, Special Olympics organizers decided that availability of the COVID vaccine would give the athletes a chance to return to group sporting activities.
“We started having bi-weekly Zoom meetings with the state offices and coaches,” Duke said. “Then, once the vaccine started coming out and the numbers started dropping, It became, ‘Yes, we’re going to be doing this.’”
Since the Yankton School District was not renting facilities to outside groups, Special Olympics turned to Mount Marty University to secure practice time at its new Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse. Though indoors, the 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse offers plenty of space for athletes to social distance.
“(Riverside) Park has a big enough space where we can spread out and practice,” she said. “But, you still need those facilities like a pitch, a sandpit and a running long jump. You still need a track to run on.”
Duke said she looks forward to seeing where this start of activities will lead Special Olympians in the coming year. In the shorter term, hopes remain high that virus numbers will continue to decrease, allowing the athletes to participate in softball in July.
“Probably our biggest issue right now is keeping social distance because the athletes are so excited to see one another,” she said. “With this group of people, the best part is always those hugs and high fives that we get because they’re so excited.
“We’re working around that with a lot of ‘air’ high-fives and elbow bumps.”
