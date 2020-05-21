The following permits were issued during April 2020:
Habitat for Humanity, 703 Linn St.; Single Family Home-New; $121,905.60.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Bus. Trs., 3001 Broadway Ave; Commercial-Alteration/Repair; $905,267.
Horizon Health Care, 920 Broadway Ave, STE #2; Commercial-Alteration/Repair; $2,200,000.
Jason Richard Howe, 2601 Mulligan Dr.; Windows, $12,000.
Joyce Lane, 901 Maple St.; Windows; $11,980.
Ray Rokusek, 401 Locust St.; Roofing; $10,500.
Dillon Pokorney, 508 W 9th St.; Windows, $2,000.
Jonna L. Supurgeci, 2913 Adkins Dr.; Roofing, $5,700.
Dwight Ostenson, 603 East 29 St.; Single Family Home-Accessory Structure, $5,000.
Dustin Coke, 900 Walnut St.; Roofing/siding; $5,000.
Steven Jorgenson, 2208 Valley Rd.; Single Family Home-Accessory Structure, $10,000.
Byron L. Hetzel, 411 Capital St., Single Family Home-Accessory Structure; $15,667.20.
Gregory J. Mitchell Trust, 1811 Mulberry St.; Single Family Home-Addition; $9,302.40.
John A. Pochop, 1015 East 13th St., Roofing, $3,500.
Yankton Rivercity Apts LLC, 410 Burleigh St.; Commerical-Alteration/Repair; $20,000.
Dean L. Vennard, 508 Pearl St.; Roofing: $5,000.
Kenneth C. Kopetsky, 303 East 26th St.; Roofing; $6,500.
Ellen A. Rodenberg, 305 East 26th St.; Roofing; $2,400.
———
April 2020 Total Fees: $5,969.50
April 2020 Total Valuation: $3,351,722.20
April 2019 Total Valuation: $12,214,716.80
2020 to Date Valuation: $11,179,915.90
2019 to Date Valuation: $13,720,334.40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.