100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 19, 1922
• Construction of three skating rinks in Yankton for use this winter, of the type built up by the sprinkling process, was decided upon by the Yankton Park board in special meeting last night. It is proposed, President George Gurney, of the park board, explained today, to establish one of the rinks in the west end of the city, another in the east end, and the third in the central portion.
• Another pier of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here stands completed today, with the exception of tearing away the forms. That is Pier 8, the one farthest over. Pier No. 8 is a parapet pier, like No. 1, with a retaining wall to hold back the dirt embankment behind it.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 19, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 19, 1972
• The Yankton Moose lodge celebrated its 46th anniversary with a class enrollment of 37 new members Saturday evening. A free supper was served to over 600. The Moose lodge here was chartered Oct. 16, 1926.
• More than tradition will be at stake Saturday when the University of South Dakota confronts upstate rival South Dakota State University in the 59th annual Dakota Day game. Both Joe Salem’s Coyotes and the Jackrabbits of the first-year boss John Gregory will be battling to stay alive in the North Central Conference title.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 19, 1997
• No paper
