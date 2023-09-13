Bon Homme County’s Bottom Road Closed Due To Flooding
Adobe Stock

Flooding has forced closure of the Bottom Road between Springfield and Running Water in Bon Homme County, and authorities have set up barricades.

County officials have taken action to keep vehicles off the popular road along the Missouri River, according to Highway Superintendent Matt Hauck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.