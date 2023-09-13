Bon Homme County’s Bottom Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding has forced closure of the Bottom Road between Springfield and Running Water in Bon Homme County, and authorities have set up barricades.
County officials have taken action to keep vehicles off the popular road along the Missouri River, according to Highway Superintendent Matt Hauck.
“As of (Wednesday), it is still closed,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Hauck has monitored the fluctuating Missouri River and its impact on the Bottom Road.
“The water levels have been up and down a bit. However, (I) have not checked in on the level since Monday,” he said. “We put up ‘road closed’ signs on each end along with a single barricade.”
For now, access remains limited on the road, Hauck said.
“There are residents/landowners that we are allowing access to property and have been hesitant to use solid barricade system as for now,” he said.
“If people continue to disregard the signage, the highway department will be forced to stop all access to the areas under water. There is some potential that the road could wash out in areas that are underwater, and the closure should be taken seriously by the motoring public.”
The Bon Homme County Highway Department is stressing public safety in making decisions, Hauck said.
“The Bottom Road is, by classification, a minimum maintenance road. The land it travels through is almost exclusively owned by the state,” he said. “While it is a highly regarded fishing area and all-around scenic drive, we are focused on the safety of those that travel or use the road.”
At the request of the Bon Homme County commissioners, Hauck contacted the sheriff’s office about patrolling the area.
“I have not heard anything on if (authorities) are seeing violations,” Hauck added.
Bon Homme Couty Sheriff Mark Maggs confirmed the road remains closed, but motorists are apparently still using the travel artery along the Missouri River.
“There have been reports of people getting around the barricades, and we are patrolling when we are in that area,” the sheriff told the Press & Dakotan.
“The biggest safety concern is people driving through standing water. There is no way to know how much of the roadways is being cut out by the flowing water.”
Under South Dakota law, failure to observe notice of closure or use restrictions constitutes a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 30 days in a county jail and $500 fine.
Those closures and restrictions include any sign, marker, warning, notice, direction or barrier placed or given under the applicable state statute.
In addition, violators are subject to action for civil penalty and cost of rescue.
Maggs intends for his office to enforce the road closure.
“If (violators are) caught, we will be citing people,” he said.
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers is releasing an average of 33,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Fort Randall Dam, upstream at Pickstown, according to its website.
Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson confirmed the average figure Wednesday. However, the Fort Randall Dam releases peak at times to meet hydropower demands, she said.
“It isn’t always a steady release all day long,” she said.
Besides the Fort Randall releases, the Missouri River picks up inflows from the Niobrara River in northeast Nebraska and other tributaries before reaching Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
During the continued closure, motorists should use alternate routes and not travel on Bottom Road.
