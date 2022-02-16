PIERRE — Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits officially graduate this Friday during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.
Graduation ceremonies for Class 66 start at 10 a.m. Gov. Kristi Noem is the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
Class 66 recruits and their duty stations include the following area posts:
• Matt Henry, Yankton;
• Oswaldo Padron, Vermillion.
The recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles Friday and report to their duty stations after the ceremony.
