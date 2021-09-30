During the first full week of October, Yankton celebrates the strength and resiliency of our manufacturing industry with South Dakota Manufacturing Week (Oct. 2-8).
In South Dakota, the manufacturing industry is an important source of employment and earnings, with 43,131 workers (12.5% of all workers) and contributes to 13.5% of the state’s privately-owned establishment payrolls.
The manufacturing industry plays an even more significant role in Yankton County. Yankton continues to stand out with its resiliency to create a thriving economy. Manufacturing is one of the four major industries that contribute to the diverse economy of Yankton. The local area manufacturers employ 30.8% of workers who receive 35.9% of private employment payrolls. In Yankton County, the manufacturing industry has grown at 3.8% over the past five years.
A manufacturing committee — with representatives from RTEC (Regional Technical Education Center), Department of Labor and Regulation, numerous manufacturers and Yankton Thrive — has been working on a full slate of events to showcase the wide variety of products made locally that have global impact. The manufacturing community, which includes more than 20 local employers, encourages our greater Yankton community to connect with them and learn what they are all about. The following events are planned:
• Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Join in supporting the MMU community and celebrate local manufacturing at a family-friendly tailgate event. Then move to Crane-Youngworth Field to cheer on the Lancers at the 1 p.m. football game against Northwestern College.
• Throughout the week, manufacturers are partnering with the career advisors to share information with Yankton High School students. Fun facts will engage students in an exciting trivia game with prizes.
• Thursday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: USD Student Center in Vermillion. Yankton manufacturers will connect with USD students to share information about the many growing and rewarding careers in manufacturing.
There will be a Facebook and Twitter campaign highlighting Yankton manufacturers and their finished products. For more information on S.D. Manufacturing Week and the events happening in Yankton, visit www.yanktonsd.com/manufacturing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.