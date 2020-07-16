Stronger drought conditions are creeping into the region, though this may change in the coming weeks, according to officials taking part in Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook webinar.
Nebraska State Climatologist Martha Shulski said that areas of drought have increased over the last three months.
“We’re looking at one-, two- and three-class degradation, primarily, over the region as a whole,” Shulski said. “We’ve seen the ramping up of these dryness conditions and introduction of abnormally dry drought categories.”
Parts of northeast Nebraska and extreme southeast South Dakota are now classified as being in a moderate drought. Yankton County is still in an area designated abnormally dry.
The present conditions are almost a 180 degree reversal from how parts of the region entered 2020 when soil moisture had reached record levels and, in cases like the James River in Yankton County, rivers were frozen in a flooded state. And while much of central South Dakota still shows high percentages of soil moisture, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota have returned to almost normal levels.
Shulski said there may be some good news in the weeks ahead as some rain starts to return to the area.
“We’re seeing some improvement for the eastern portion of the region,” she said.
The drought outlook included in the webinar did show the pocket of drought in northwest Iowa/southeast South Dakota as “drought removal lively.”
In the meantime, high temperatures are arriving at an inopportune time during the development of the region’s corn crop. Temperatures in Yankton are forecast to the low 90s today (Friday) and the upper 90s on Saturday.
“Throughout the region, corn is reaching the pollination, or tasseling, phase right now,” Shulski said. “What you don’t want is high night time temperatures and high dew points which keep those night time temperatures high.”
She said that the excessive heat is less than ideal at this time.
“It remains to be seen the level of impact and the scale of impact to corn production,” she said. “The upcoming excessive heat for these different areas is coming at a time of year where it is not desirable at all in terms of corn productions.”
Looking ahead, Shulski noted that the chances for a La Nina scenario are increasing as the year turns to fall and winter.
“Within the past week, NOAA has put us in a La Nina watch,” she said. “The potential is there. We’re seeing signatures in the ocean and the atmosphere that would lead us to say the highest probability for the winter season would be La Nina.”
Current projections show just over a 50% chance of La Nina settling in between September and December.
In other outlooks, August is predicted to be both warmer and wetter than average throughout South Dakota with a similar forecast for the August-October outlook and November-January forecast.
