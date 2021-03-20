A 19-year-old female died Friday in a two-vehicle crash about 11 miles north of Yankton on Highway 81.
Preliminary crash information provided by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) indicates a 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2018 Freightliner tractor and trailer at approximately 5:35 p.m. Friday near mile marker 14.
The 19-year-old female driver of the Chrysler, who was wearing a seat belt, was extracted from her vehicle by Yankton firefighters. According to a DPS press release, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 64-year-old male driver of the tractor and trailer, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries. According to the Yankton Fire Department, the semi-tractor was destroyed when it caught fire after the fuel tank was ripped off in the collision. The trailer, which was empty, was undamaged. The driver was taken by ambulance to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
Also responding to the incident were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton firefighters and EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, the Irene Fire Department and the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Also, Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles said a group of medical professionals came upon the scene and assisted with the victims until ambulance crews arrived.
