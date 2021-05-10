HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their regular meeting on Thursday, May 13, 2021, by way of video conference (Zoom) at 9 a.m.
Persons interested in participating should contact the office at 605-352-0600 for access information or to make other arrangements.
Items on the agenda incldue:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda
• Update on the Central James River Watershed Grazing Management Project
• Presentation from DENR on the South Dakota Riparian Buffer Initiative
• Funding request from Sanborn County Drainage Board for restoration of drainage Ditch 14
• Funding request from Green Acres Association for an above ground storage tank in Brown County
• Funding request from the City of Wessington for water tower repairs
• Funding request from Ducks Unlimited for restoring wetlands in Sanborn County
• Funding request from Hutchinson County Highway Department for riprap at 6 bridge sites
• Funding request from Yankton County Highway Department for costs associated with bridge replacement at Structure #68-137-088
• Funding request from Yankton County Highway Department for costs associated with bridge replacement at Structure #68-147-138
• Funding request to repair a dam in Walshtown Township in Yankton County
• Funding request to build a sediment dam in Davison County
• Funding request for a cost share program for bank stabilization along the James River
• Approval of the updated by-laws and policy documents presented at the March meeting
• District update from staff, directors and chairman
• Any other business that may come before the Board
