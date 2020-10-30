PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed November Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in South Dakota.
Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month aims to educate the public about the symptoms and treatments of the disease.
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative disease. Alzheimer’s impacts the whole family and the stress of watching a loved one slowly decline affects everyone,” said South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh.
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia accounting for 60-80% of all cases.
For more information on Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, visit https://www.seniorliving.org/memory-care/alzheimers/awareness/.
This statewide observation coincides with National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan authorized the designation.
