BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University, The Indian University of North America and the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation have joined together to offer a 15-credit leadership and sustainability certificate program, referred to as Wizipan, that focuses on Indigenous knowledge and narratives.
Wizipan is the Lakota term of Wachante Hecha Wizipan, meaning “the heart of everything that is.” The program is offered on-site at the Crazy Horse Memorial near Custer and offers a full scholarship to enrolled students, including SDSU tuition and fees plus housing and meals.
Students will live and learn as a cohort in unique, modern facilities in the shadow of the Crazy Horse Memorial, and will take classes in the areas of leadership, American Indian studies, health sciences, and natural resource management to explore the Wizipan theme of “care of self, care of culture, care of community, and care of environment.”
Those enrolled do not need to be current SDSU students but will need to register with SDSU for the fall 2022 semester program. Upon finishing the program, all students will be presented with a certificate of completion and can transfer the credits to their home university.
“The Wizipan program is essentially a ‘study abroad’ program located in the Black Hills,” said Kristi Cammack, professor, Director of West River Research and Extension and Director of the Wizipan Leadership and Sustainability Program. “The coursework combines classroom time with experiential learning and self-exploration, allowing students to have a more individualized experience than a traditional semester on a college campus. Students enjoy the opportunity to explore issues that are important to them, and the Wizipan program allows students to do just that while incorporating what they learn over the semester.”
The program will run from Sept. 2-Dec. 16, 2022. Prospective students should be currently enrolled or have intention to enroll in a higher education institution (college, university or technical) and be in good academic standing. Ideal applicants will have achieved college sophomore standing by August 2022 and will be prepared to fully participate in a comprehensive, immersive, residential university program with a full academic course load. Preference is extended to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes but is open to all qualified students.
Those interested in enrolling can learn more about the program by visiting the Wizipan website at www.sdstate.edu/wizipan and can apply for program entry at www.sdstate.edu/wizipan/application-form. Final applications must be received by June 30, 2022. Admission will be offered on a rolling basis as prospective student interviews are completed.
For more information and questions, contact Kristi Cammack, Director of the Wizipan Leadership and Sustainability Program, at 605-394-2236 or kristi.cammack@sdstate.edu, or Joshua Rudnik and Whitney Rencountre with the Indian University of North America at 605-440-3387 or indianuniversity@crazyhorse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.