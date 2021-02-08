United Way’s Clothing Closet will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in honor of Presidents’ Day.
The Clothing Closet will re-open on Monday, Feb. 22, to serve families in need of clothing. Regular service hours are by appointment only from 2-6 p.m. each Monday afternoon, except holidays. Vouchers from outside agencies are not needed for families to participate; however, an initial application process will be conducted asking family demographics and overall need. Family information will also be used to track quarterly use of the program.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or (605) 665-6766.
