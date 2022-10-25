PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources;
• Department of Game, Fish and Parks;
• Department of Human Services;
• Department of Social Services;
• South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program (Department of Labor and Regulation);
• South Dakota Board of Examiners for Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists (Department of Social Services);
• South Dakota Board of Nursing (Department of Health);
• South Dakota Board of Pharmacy (Department of Health);
• South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources (Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources);
• South Dakota Conservation Commission (Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources);
• South Dakota Division of Insurance (Department of Labor and Regulation);
• South Dakota Lottery (Department of Revenue);
• South Dakota Railroad Board (Department of Transportation);
• South Dakota Real Estate Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation);
• South Dakota Transportation Commission (Department of Transportation); and
• State Board of Elections (Office of the Secretary of State).
Those wishing to testify must register by noon (CT) Oct. 26 by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
