Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 13, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The forum is part of the National Rifle Association’s Annual Meetings & Exhibits which begins today and runs through Sunday.

 Scott Olson/Getty

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order that she said will bolster gun rights as she spoke to a crowd Thursday at the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum in Indianapolis, along with presidential candidates and potential candidates including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Noem is viewed as a potential presidential candidate but has not committed to running. During her speech, she touted South Dakota’s economic growth and gun-friendliness since she stepped into office in 2018. Her executive order bars state agencies under her control from contracting with financial institutions that discriminate against firearm-related entities.

