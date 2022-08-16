100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 17, 1922
• Work on the Mission Hill water tank is going forward regardless of the heat, although the pump has not yet arrived. Folks in the area would enjoy having plenty of water these hot and dusty days, and will be glad when the water system is working.
• Catholics in large number went to Bishop Marty Memorial chapel in Sacred Heart Convent at 9 a.m. today to witness an interesting and impressive ceremony, the taking of vows by the sisters of the ancient Benedictine order. Twelve novices this morning took their first vows and six their final vows. The visiting priests present were eight in number who assisted Father Ignatius in the celebration of High Mass. The chapel choir furnished the music.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 17, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 17, 1972
• The 1972 Yankton County 4-H Achievement Days neared their end today with the livestock sale scheduled for this afternoon. At last night’s program winners were named in various categories of the competition, a dress revue was held and awards were presented. Earlier in the evening some 900 persons enjoyed the annual Chamber of Commerce sponsored Beef Barbecue which was prepared and serviced by Yankton Chamber of Commerce members.
• On a warm day in August the City of Yankton is already working in preparation for snow removal during the coming winter. The City Engineering Department is getting specifications ready for a snow blower. The plan is to call for bids for the snow blower this fall to allow time for the equipment to be received before the snow removal problems begin.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 17, 1997
• No paper
