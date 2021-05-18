VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business accounting students participated in the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and scored in the top 15% in the nation, according to Accounting Today.
Accounting Today, a national accounting industry publication, uses a CPA Exam Success Index to measure students’ likeliness to complete all four sections of the CPA exam. With 46 candidates who passed the exam, the USD Beacom School of Business ranked 39th out of 270 institutions.
“Beacom’s accounting programs are well known for their rigor and attracting high-quality students. We are delighted to see that our accounting program ranked in the top 15% in the CPA exam pass rate,” says USD Beacom School of Business Dean Venky Venkatachalam.
“We are honored to receive this recognition. We believe this recently developed index provides a more comprehensive indication of CPA exam success,” said Srini Ragothaman, Ph.D., Beacom School of Business chair of the Division of Accounting and Finance. “We are fortunate to have outstanding students go through our Master of Professional Accountancy and joint Bachelor of Business Administration programs. Our students’ commitment to tasks at hand and hard work are praiseworthy. We are proud of our student success. I would like to applaud and thank our accounting faculty for their dedicated teaching and mentoring and our business faculty for their support.”
Accounting Today found that schools that recruit high-quality students have high pass-rates, but additional mechanisms can elevate average students to the same heights as those who come into college with higher accolades. Two such mechanisms include integrated graduate coursework and CPA review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.