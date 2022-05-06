SANTEE, Neb. – Authorities are continuing their investigation into this spring’s death of a Santee, Nebraska, woman.
The body of Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was discovered last month at an undisclosed location after a three-week search covering multiple states.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is continuing its work on the case, FBI spokesman Wade Greening told the Press & Dakotan Friday.
At first, authorities said Wabasha’s body was found on American Indian reservation land.
Greening confirmed Friday the woman’s remains were found on the Santee Sioux Nation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
Because of the ongoing investigation, authorities are not providing information on the case at this time, Greening said. “We have no additional details to release,” he said.
However, he reassured Wabasha’s family, friends and the public that FBI has continued its work and interest on the case.
“The FBI is the lead investigative agency for violent crimes occurring on Native American reservations. The death of any individual on those reservations is of utmost importance to the FBI,” he said.
Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, launching an intensive effort to locate her through eyewitnesses, social media and through news coverage including the Press & Dakotan.
The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council had placed a poster with Wabasha’s photo and her description on the tribe’s Facebook page. Tribal officials asked for the public’s help in locating the missing woman, later offering a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that would lead to finding or contacting Wabasha.
Tribal officials said they remained in touch with family members for updates and to provide support. Family members had neither heard from Wabasha nor learned more about her whereabouts.
Wabasha has never been gone so long without contacting anyone, a family member told News Channel Nebraska. After Wabasha’s family reported her missing, authorities received numerous leads from an extended area, including Kansas.
Tribal leaders said they didn’t know if Wabasha was in danger, only that she had been missing for an extended period of time.
The search ended April 18 when authorities located Wabasha’s body.
At the time, Santee Sioux Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels told the Press & Dakotan that tribal police confirmed the discovery of body. He had no further details to provide.
Wabasha’s death on the reservation comes during a time of growing national attention about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
While the national focus has become relatively new, the problem has been of concern to the Native American community for years.
In 2016, the National Crime Information Center recorded reports of 5,712 missing American Indian and Alaska Native women. The Department of Justice’s federal database reported only 116 cases.
