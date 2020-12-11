The Yankton School Board is scheduled to consider extending the Early Friday Release program through the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year during its monthly meeting Monday night.
The Early Release Friday program was started Oct. 9 to give teachers more preparation time. The program is scheduled to end Dec. 18.
In addition, the board is slated to:
• hear from District 18 about issues in the upcoming legislative session;
• consider continuing the COVID-19 antigen rapid-testing program in the district
• discuss a petition regarding the rezoning of property adjacent to the Yankton High School campus;
• discuss approval of the 2021-2022 Yankton High School Course Catalog.
The school board starts at 5 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theatre, located at 1801 Summit S. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are required. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
