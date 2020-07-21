100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 22, 1920
• The Broadway road north is flooded again, says County Engineer Corbin. With 700 to 800 feet under water the road will probably be impassible for a week or ten days. Travelers desiring to get up that road are advised to go by the Sigle church road and around by the Mennonite settlement, or Walshtown road.
• Friends have received word from Rev. E.F. Siegfriedt at LaPointe, Madeline Island, Wis., that they are having a quiet but delightful vacation. He preached Sunday in an attractive little church there with pulpit and walls covered with birch bark and with the lower beams all cedar.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 22, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 22, 1970
• Sponsored by the Yankton Chamber of Commerce with assistance from National Guard and U.S. Air Force, 28 Yankton Senior High School boys left here Wednesday for Ellsworth Air Force Base and Camp Rapid. The group, the first of its kind, is to study the Army National Guard and Air Guard.
• More than 80 people from the Yankton area are involved in the staging of the big Frank Loesser musical hit, “Guys and Dolls,” by the Lewis and Clark Playhouse in the outdoor Garden Terrace Theatre at Yankton College.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 22, 1995
• The Yankton Lightning Under 12 Boys soccer team had the chance to knock headers and strike acquaintances with international competition at the USA Cup soccer tournament held July 9-15 in Blaine, Minn. The USA Cup is the largest youth soccer tournament in the United States and one of the largest in the world. The Lightning were the first team from the area and the only South Dakota team to compete in this year’s USA Cup.
• Warm temperatures and a cloudless day spelled success for the First Dakota Nation Bank Swim Carnival held Friday afternoon at the Memorial Park Swimming Pool. A rainout moved the Carnival from its original July 4 date, but the change did not dampen the enthusiasm of its participants.
