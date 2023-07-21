LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the State Board of Health, is seeking members to serve on several professional healthcare boards. Professional board responsibilities include granting license privileges to healthcare providers and reviewing proposed regulations. The full term of service is five years, and most terms will end on Nov. 30, 2028. Several vacancies are also available for partial terms and public memberships.
The following healthcare boards are currently looking for applicants:
• Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling — Alcohol or Drug Counselor; Mental Health
• Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art — Cosmetologist; Electrologist
• Board of Hearing Instruments Specialists — Hearing Instrument Specialist; Audiologist; Public
• Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy — Physician
• Board of Medical Radiography — Limited Medical Radiologist
• Board of Medicine and Surgery — Osteopathic Physician; Medical School Faculty
• Board of Mental Health Practice — Certified Marriage and Family Therapist; Professional Counselor; Public
• Board of Nursing — Associate or Diploma Nurse educator; Practical Nurse; Nursing Service Administrator; Public (2)
• Board of Nursing Home Administration — Physician; Registered Nurse; Public
• Board of Occupational Therapy — Occupational Therapist or OT Assistant
• Board of Pharmacy — Hospital Pharmacist
• Board of Psychology — Psychologist
• Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialists — REHS (3)
Applications for board memberships can be requested in several ways:
• By mail: Nebraska DHHS, Division of Public Health, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026
• By phone at (402) 471-2948
Public member applicants must be at least 19 years of age, have been a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse, or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.
Board members receive per diem and are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Interviews will be held in Lincoln on Sept. 17, 2023. Applications must be received by Aug. 1, 2023.
Questions about the application process or for additional information should be addressed to Monica Gissler at Monica.Gissler@nebraska.gov or (402) 471-2948.
