100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 30, 1923
• A lease of the building at the corner of Third and Cedar streets, owned and occupied by Arthur Reetz with his furniture and hardware store, has been signed and recorded, to the J. C. Penney Co., which operates a string of stores throughout the country, and a branch of the big business enterprise will be opened there this summer. The lease is for the first floor and basement, both 50 by 100 feet in size, and covers a period of five years effective August 1.
• Frank L. Van Tassel, prominent citizen of Yankton for over half a century, as merchant, banker, mill owner, etc., and who has been in very poor health for several years, passed quietly away at 9:45 a. m. today. His death had been expected at any moment as he had been unconscious since yesterday noon and failing rapidly from a serious stroke of a week ago. The tidings of the death of one of Yankton’s most revered citizens passed quickly over the city, to bring out many expressions of deep regret.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 30, 1948
• A sudden hail storm cut a two-mile wide swatch in a southeasterly direction through Yankton county Tuesday afternoon, causing particularly heavy damage to crops on farms north and west of Yankton. The storm was reported to have started west of Scotland and to have cut through farmland to southeast of Volin and Gayville where it split up, leaving in its wake the shreds of what had been one of this section’s most promising crops.
• The band stand, which has stood on the corner of Tellesen park in Wynot, Neb., for 35 years or more, is missing from its usual spot. The old landmark, which held fond memories for some of the older residents, was the scene of many concerts in the days when Wynot had a band. Many times in the past week or two, one has heard the question, “What has become of our old band stand?” It was moved out of town and may be used as a brooder house.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 30, 1973
• A new 400 foot radio tower is on the way up for Yankton’s new FM stereo station KQHU. The tower for the new radio station is near the Gavins Point Dam-Lewis and Clark Lake scenic overlook on Highway 52. The station will be at 104.1 on the FM dial.
• Nine building permits with a total valuation of $37,100 were issued this June by the Yankton City Engineer’s office. This is a sharp drop in building permits valuations from June a year ago, when the value of permits issued was $1,469,455.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 30, 1998
• Winds of 80 miles per hour blasted the town of Center, Neb., late Monday morning, knocking out power, breaking windows and downing trees. The Knox County Sheriff’s dispatch center had to use a backup generator to continue taking emergency telephone calls.
• After spending several weeks studying health insurance alternatives, the Yankton County Commission is back where it began, still with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Dakota. While the commission has so far failed to find a company that could offer similar coverage with lower premiums, some commissioners said it’s good they are looking.
