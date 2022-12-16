Suspect’s Wife Arrested in Laurel Quadruple Homicide Investigation  

LAUREL, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the alleged quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska, August 4.
Friday morning, investigators arrested Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones.
The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones. As the investigation has progressed, new information was discovered that indicates Carrie Jones played a role prior to the murders.
Gene Twiford, 86, along with his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were all murdered in their home at 503 Elm Street in Laurel during the early morning hours of Aug. 4. Investigators believe the fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was murdered in her home at 209 Elm Street a short time later. A fire was started at both homes following the murders.
Friday morning, Carrie Jones, 43, was arrested at her home without incident. She is lodged in Antelope County Jail for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
