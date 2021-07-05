100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 6, 1921
• Three more letter pouches, of the seven which were stolen from the Milwaukee baggage room here early in the morning of June 22, were found this morning, with the contents badly mixed up but all believed to be intact, in the high weeds along the Washington highway about 11 miles east of Yankton.
• Announcement has been made that Mexico’s National Military Band of 80 pieces, the largest musical organization in North America, has been secured to furnish music at the coming Mitchell Corn Palace Festival.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 6, 1946
• A rubbish pile of old tires behind the Gordon Tire Shop yesterday noon came within two minutes of causing a terrible fire, Fire Chief Cecil Bauer said. The fire truck was delayed in getting to the blaze due to a car parked in front of a “no parking” sign at the alley between Douglas and Walnut streets.
• The atoll of Bikini in the Marshall Islands seems far away but two brothers, Chief Electrician Henry Bruning and Coxswain John Bruning, sons of Mrs. John Bruning of Lake Andes, are on ships nearby and will bring back an eye witness story of the test of the atom bomb.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 6, 1971
• A sudden vacation city on Lewis and Clark Lake over the July Fourth weekend swelled to an estimated 105,000 in an informal festival of sun, fun and camping.
• One of Yankton College’s popular recent-year thespians — Henry Jordan — has returned this summer to direct the next feature at Lewis and Clark Playhouse and to star in the season closer. Jordan has been teaching speech and theatre at Centereach High School, Long Island, N.Y. this past year.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 6, 1996
• Yankton City commissioners will continue a public hearing Monday night to discuss rezoning of land on Douglas Street from R-2 Single Family Residential to R-4 Multiple Family Residential. At the commission’s last meeting Jon Lane, owner of the property, requested the zoning change to enable construction of a 32-bed assisted living facility and 28 units for independent living in the 2900 block of Douglas.
• Pat Cordes McDonald said her new motto is “a great place to curl up and dye.” McDonald recently opened a new, full-service beauty salon in the Cordes Plaza, 102 W. Bazile St., Bloomfield, Neb.
