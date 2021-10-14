100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 15, 1921
• Pioneer Day at Yankton College closed with a victory bonfire on Observatory Hill last night, after the Kronithanitolletrawn at the dormitory dining hall. A delicious five-course banquet was served in the dining hall. It was “Essentials of Prohibition.”
• The scenery around Yankton, and especially along the river, is at its best just at this time, and it is more than worth one’s time to take a tramp along the bluff and enjoy the beauty of nature in her autumn dress. The trees on the Nebraska bottom area a blaze of gold and yellow, with an intermingling of red.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 15, 1946
• Problems concerning broken trees, muddy alleys and misplaced buildings confronted city commissioners at their regular meeting last night.
• Because of the delayed contract in hard-surfacing the road from Lake Andes to the Fort Randall townsite, the army engineers have been graveling the road in order to make it passable in bad weather. A large sign has been erected welcoming visitors who care to see the developments as the building proceeds.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 15, 1971
• A kid lost near Utica last night still hasn’t been found as of this morning, according to Mrs. Bernard Hunhoff. The kid — actually a small black and white goat — had been brought to the Hunhoff farm home near Sigel Church by a relative from Iowa. The relative opened the door of a trailer the goat had been hauled with; the goat jumped out, ran down the driveway, and hasn’t been seen since.
• The Yankton College Greyhounds will travel to Orange City, Iowa this Saturday to face the experienced and hard-hitting Northwestern Red Raiders — and the hospital list that the Hounds have this week makes the trip a little more fearful than it looked a couple of weeks ago. The Greyhounds have no less than 17 of their varsity roster being treated for injuries, some of them crippling, some of them aggravating, but to say that the Hounds are at full strength would be greatly misleading.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 15, 1996
• Yankton Middle School students got a chance to explore the arts and culture of the local Native American community Monday. Anyone driving past the middle school during the morning hours noticed the large tipi, or lodge, sitting in front of the school. The lodge was part of the presentation given by John Mathrole, Crofton, Neb., and Charlie Gauker, Yankton.
• City staff will be fine tuning plans for a second fire station and joint emergency medical services facility. Approval was given to the preliminary plans during the Yankton City Commission meeting Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.