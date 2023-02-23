100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 24, 1923
• Everybody was enjoying the fine weather today and golf fans were inspecting clubs and considering the prospects of a February round of the links. The government weather bureau offices report mild weather prevailing today all over this section. A low pressure over the Canadian northwest gives promise of continued fair and mild weather tomorrow.
• A fire alarm last night at 9 p.m. took the firemen to a barn used as a garage by Rex Hanlin, on the alley east of Pine street and north of Third. The barn was seriously damaged and the car, an Olds “8”, was virtually destroyed, with no insurance.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 24, 1948
• Charles H. Gurney, Yankton hotel man and civic leader, announced today that he has taken out his petition for the office of police commissioner. If his petition is filed, Gurney’s name will appear on the ballot in the annual municipal election slated for the third Tuesday in April, April 20.
• Members of the Yankton Woman’s Club who attended the regular meeting Saturday afternoon in Pilgrim Hall were taken on an imaginary trip to the moon by the guest speaker of the day, Dr. Gregg M. Evans, Yankton college. In this flight of fancy, Dr. Evans described what a trip of that kind might be, how it might be conducted, and what its results might be although he contended that such a journey is highly improbable
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 24, 1973
• The general public is invited to join Yankton College students this Sunday evening as they visit “The Wacky World of Edmonds and Curley,” at 8 o’clock in Warren Campus Center. Edmonds and Curley is a comedy team which, though only about four years old, has already appeared many times on the Johnny Carson, Dick Cavett, Mike Douglas and many other special guest shows.
• The Elk Point Pointers finally disposed of a stubborn Jefferson Blackhawk five, 83-70, to win the District 23 basketball championship for the second straight year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 24, 1998
• Yankton’s air service has improved and will continue to get even better, said Mary Osborne, United Express account executive. “We had a rough 1997, and we can’t deny that at all,” she said. “What we want to do is let everyone know that we are back on track and our performance has improved immensely. I can say that with all honesty.” Osborne stressed the importance and convenience of having a local airline to Yankton business people during a corporate luncheon Monday.
• The Yankton City Commission acted as expected Monday night, when they voted 5-4 to turn down an ordinance that would limit the number of malt-beverage and video lottery licenses based on population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.