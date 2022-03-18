100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 19, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 19, 1947
• One of Yankton’s old landmarks is soon to take on a new dress and become an active participant in the community’s growing business life. Announcement was made today by Lyle Hawley, of Tripp, that he has purchased the old Commercial Hotel building at 211 West Second Street and will establish there the dealer agency for the Allis-Chalmers farm machinery line.
• Despite modern farm machinery and practices which have eliminated “Old Dobbin’s” former duties, he is still a rather important cog around the farm. This fact was evident yesterday at the largest horse sale to be held this year at the Yankton Livestock Sales Pavilion. There were 183 horses of all types sold, and about 800 spectators and buyers from six different states.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 19, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 19, 1997
• In an attempt to reduce predicted flooding damage, the James River water district is clearing Kelly’s Cove near Old Highway 50 east of the WNAX towers. The crew will remove a dam structure obstructing the river, according to James River district manager Darrell Raschke. The project should also clear away other objects in the river; in turn reducing the impact of eddies.
• On March 11, at the Annual Yankton Elk’s Law Night Banquet, Sergeant Mark Deffenbaugh of the Yankton Police Department received the Yankton Elk’s Peace Officer of the Year Award.
