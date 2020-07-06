Several questions about last Friday’s Mount Rushmore rally and the possible COVID-19 fallout from it were fielded by South Dakota health officials during a regularly-scheduled media briefing regarding the coronavirus Monday.
A state official also said the Department of Health is working with schools and the state activities association regarding preparations for the coming school year and the start of fall sports season, practices for which begin in about a month.
The Mount Rushmore rally continued to be a pressing issue Monday. The July 3 rally, which drew several thousand people and featured a speech by President Donald Trump, did not require either social distancing or the wearing of face masks. Also, a fundraising event held in the Black Hills the day before the rally featured Gov. Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. After the event, Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19, and she and Trump’s son are now self-isolating. Neither attended the Mount Rushmore rally. The president’s campaign said Guilfoyle was asymptomatic.
Noem was pictured hugging and standing near Guilfoyle at the fundraising event.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) has said it can take up to 2-14 days after exposure to develop COVID-19 symptoms.
During Monday’s media briefing, questions about the case were referred to the governor’s office by Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
Questions were also asked about contract tracing individuals at the Mount Rushmore rally. Malsam-Rysdon said the department could not comment on specific cases or incidents.
In the matter of schools preparing for opening, Malsam-Rysdon said her department has been in contact with several officials, and that discussions will be held this week.
Fall sports practices in South Dakota traditionally start the first week of August.
“I know the (South Dakota High School Activities Association) has put together a group to look specifically at sporting events, practices and that kind of thing,” she said. “We do have staff from the Department of Health (DOH) who are participating in that. In addition, we have a group that’s comprised of individuals from the Department of Health and being led by the Department of Education and the Board of Regents, as well as some other state agencies. (The DOH will be) helping people specifically understand what guidance is available and to help answer questions as schools contemplate opening in the fall and what that might look like.”
She added that there will be “a couple of webinars later this week specifically to help answer some of those questions, and we will continue to provide that assistance throughout the year.”
In Monday’s statistical update, 42 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 7,105. Active cases rose to 945, an increase of 42 from Sunday. On June 23, the number of active cases in the state stood at 773.
Locally, Union County reported four new cases Monday, bringing its total to 137. It has reported 13 new cases since July 1. There are 22 active cases in the county.
Clay County recorded two new cases, lifting its total to 89. The county has 14 active cases.
Turner County reported two new positive tests, raising its number of known cases to 27. Four cases are active.
Hutchinson County reported one new case, its 15th. Five cases are active.
Yankton County also reported one new case, giving it 82 overall, with 11 active cases.
In Knox County, Nebraska, three new positive tests were reported late Sunday to give it 25 known cases to date.
Other statewide statistics for South Dakota Monday included:
• Total Tests — 84,303 (+342)
• Recoveries — 6,063 (0 change)
• Deaths — 97 (0 change)
• Hospitalizations — 692 ever hospitalized (+1); 59 currently hospitalized (0 change)
In Nebraska, 102 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services in its daily web update Sunday night. That brings the state’s total of known cases to 19,929.
Approximately 1,800 tests were processed Sunday; Nebraska has processed 191,907 tests to date.
No new deaths were reported; the state toll remained at 284.
Total hospitalizations stood at 1,369 (+1), with 101 people currently hospitalized (-8).
Recovered cases rose to 14,641(+301).
———
Here is how area South Dakota counties stood in terms of COVID-19 cases on Monday, listed as positive tests, recoveries and negative tests, with hospitalizations in parentheses:
• Bon Homme County — 12 positive cases, 11 recoveries, 605 negative tests (1 hospitalization)
• Charles Mix County — 91 / 36 / 783 (29)
• Clay County — 89 / 75 / 975 (4)
• Douglas County — 9 / 4 / 322 (1)
• Hutchinson County — 15 / 10 / 720 (2)
• Turner County — 27 / 23 / 699 (3)
• Union County — 137 / 115 / 1,405 (7) [1 death]
• Yankton County — 82 / 71 / 2,432 (7)
In Nebraska, Knox County has had 25 cases and 458 total tests, Cedar County has had 17 cases with 211 total tests, and Dixon County has had 50 cases with 397 total tests and two deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.