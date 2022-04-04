• Cebrina Kruse, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Bonnie Lemke, 66, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Charles Thornton, 22, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault and intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism.
• Amber Best, 27, Pierre, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold and on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Alexis Fender, 25, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance; keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; inhabiting a room where a controlled substance is used or stored; knowing a child was present where using, distributing or manufacturing methamphetamines; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexis Leader Charge, 20, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for violation of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.