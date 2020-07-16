PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their third meeting of the 2020 interim on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), has invited Commissioner Liza Clark, Bureau of Finance and Management, to discuss revenues, expenditures, reversions, transfers, and the proration of interest earnings for Fiscal Year 2020 and to provide an update on coronavirus funding and expenditures. The Bureau of Finance and Management and the Legislative Research Council will present updated general fund revenue projections for Fiscal Year 2021 in accordance with SDCL 4-8A-16.
Those wishing to testify in person must register by July 20 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.com. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
