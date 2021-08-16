100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 17, 1921
• A squirrel lived a speedy life for a time this morning on the tramway at the Meridian Highway bridge site. The official dog of the works pursued the squirrel, and as both of them were rather unaccustomed to the traits and habits of tramways, both were at a disadvantage. The squirrel got out first and hoisted himself to the top of a cobwebby tree on the bank.
• No reports had come up from Camp Siegfriedt, at the mouth of the Jim River, this morning regarding the effects of last night’s storm there, but it was not believed there was any damage. The camp is well protected by trees and would escape the full force of the high wind.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 17, 1946
• Men and women veterans of World War II will hold a meeting in the committee room of the Hotel Charles Gurney Monday evening at 7:30 o’clock with plans for activating a chapter of the America Veterans Committee in Yankton County. All veterans of World war II are urged to attend the meeting with a special invitation extended to farmers in the community.
• Achievement Day in Vermillion, scheduled for August 21 and 22, has been canceled, according to an announcement this week by H.O, Gunderson, secretary of the chamber of commerce, sponsor of the annual 4-H event. This action was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health of the community in view of the present polio epidemic.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 17, 1971
• Yankton County 4-H members were registering exhibits earlier this morning for the annual 4-H Achievement Days this week. All exhibits excluding livestock were registered by 10 a.m. today, when the judging began. A pit barbeque will be served from 4-7p.m. tomorrow.
• South Dakota’s two-time amateur golf king, Jim Ahern of Yankton, won a berth in the National Amateur Golf Tournament in Sioux Falls next week. And, in conjunction with qualifying action, Ahern led South Dakota to a lopsided victory over North Dakota in the Second Annual Governor’s Cup competition.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 17, 1996
• Yankton rodeo fans got their annual rodeo fix with first night action at the ninth annual Yankton Riverboat Days PRCA Rodeo Friday night at the Yankton Rodeo Club’s rodeo grounds on West City Limits Road. An estimated 3,000 fans streamed into the facility for first night action, which saw cowboys and cowgirls from the PRCA Badlands Circuit compete for prizes and points.
• The 13th annual Riverboat Days celebration commenced Friday with a kiddie parade and several performances at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. Safety was one of the main themes as all speakers during the opening ceremonies encouraged festival-goers to have a fun and safe weekend.
