The Yankton Seed Library is back to help local gardeners usher in spring. Join them in person at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, or online the second Tuesday of each month, February through October, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This year, the Master Gardeners and the Seed Library are focusing on eco-gardening.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Master Gardeners will discuss the importance of Native Plants and what you can do to help preserve plants and wildlife native to our area. Classes are free and open to the public. Participants can join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277.
