GREGORY — South Dakota teachers as well as students in S.D. colleges or universities preparing to become teachers are offered a class that provides field trips, three free graduate or undergraduate credit hours, and resources to build into your own classrooms. The class will be held July 17-21.
Speakers and presenters will discuss topics including the Arikara and Lakota/Nakota/Dakota people, white settlement, the impact of damming the Missouri River, Native dances, games and food.
