The holidays are upon us — and they bring plenty of holiday spirit, and spirits with them.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services reminds you that if you’ve had too many holiday spirits you need to stay off the road.
Don’t drink and drive. Play it safe this holiday season.
