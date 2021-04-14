April 16 is National Health Care Decisions Day, and it serves as a great reminder that even though talking about advance care planning is tough, it is the best way for you and those you love to have peace of mind.
When you sit down and have that conversation, you’re providing — and receiving — black-and-white insights that can provide clarity during a time when pain, fear or sorrow make the whole world gray.
Use this reminder to make the time to at least start planning. Nine out of 10 people say having this talk is important. But sadly, only about a quarter of us actually do it. It’s better to face it head-on than to wait and miss what could be a last chance to talk it through.
Use the resources at Avera.org/directives to get your start today.
