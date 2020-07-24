PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council will provide support for grants and special arts initiatives totaling $1.26 million in fiscal year 2021, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced.
“South Dakota is supporting nearly 200 creative projects and programs to help our communities, citizens and visitors get back to normal. Art brings us together. It has shown us resiliency, innovation and comfort in the toughest times and will continue to thrive in South Dakota,” said Gov. Noem.
Grants awarded to artists total approximately $217,000 and include four artist fellowships, 10 artist career development grants, two traditional arts apprenticeship grants, one artist collaboration grant, two artist project grants, and 31 touring artist grants. These grants contribute to the artists’ professional development and reward their commitment to live and work in the state. Touring Arts grants also provide South Dakotans the opportunity to attend quality performances and exhibitions in small towns throughout the state.
Grant awards to 75 organizations total about $660,000. Additionally, $145,000 has been awarded to support 202 weeks of artist residencies in school, healthcare and community settings. The grants encourage organizations to develop and sustain important arts projects in their communities and provide employment opportunities for artists and arts administrators.
Special initiatives and activities funding totaling $238,500 will support programs such as arts education, public awareness, traditional arts, technical assistance, professional development, excursion grants, Poetry Out Loud, Art for Life and Art for State Buildings.
Arts Council funds are provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by the State of South Dakota from a portion of the state’s tourism promotion tax. Annually, Arts Council grants help generate $20 million in local spending to complete funded projects and reach more than 1 million audience members statewide. For more information about SDAC programs, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov.
Area entities receiving funds include:
———
STATEWIDE
• South Dakota Art Museum: $7,250.00. Statewide Services grant supports the juried Governor’s Biennial Art Exhibition, featuring South Dakota artists that tours the state over a two-year cycle. Members of the statewide consortium of organizations that produce and host the exhibition are the South Dakota Art Museum/SDSU, Brookings; the Dahl Art Center, Rapid City; the Washington Pavilion Visual Art Center, Sioux Falls; and the USD University Art Gallery, Vermillion. Additional sites sometimes host the show.
BERESFORD
• Beresford Area Arts: $1,000.00. AISC residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
———
ELK POINT
• Elk Point Jefferson School District: $1,000.00. AISC residency grant supports artists- in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
———
VERMILLION
• National Music Museum: $25,893.00. Arts Challenge grant supports the museum’s mission to serve the people of South Dakota and the nation as an international center for collecting and conserving musical instruments of all cultures and bringing people together to study, enjoy, and understand our diverse musical heritage.
• Rawlins Piano Trio of The University of South Dakota: $960. Touring Arts grant supports the artist’s tour of South Dakota non-profit organizations.
• South Dakota Shakespeare Festival: $4,500. Project grant supports the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, which will produce its seventh season of free Shakespeare performances and arts education programming throughout southeastern South Dakota.
• The University of South Dakota Foundation: $590. Project grant supports the collaboration between artist Nina Elder and the University Art Galleries to create awareness and empathy for environmental issues, with the conversations culminating in a piece of public art.
• United Way of Vermillion: $500. Project grant supports the collaboration between the organization and Vermillion-based artist Susan Heggestad to complete a community-driven mural in the central dining room/meeting room at the new Community Connection Center.
• Vermillion Area Arts Council, Inc: $3,500. Project grant supports the organization’s efforts to provide the region with opportunities and programs for all ages that serve diverse interests through multiple arts disciplines.
• Vermillion Area Dance Organization: $1,250. Project grant supports the organization’s efforts to provide dance education and opportunities within the community.
• Vermillion Children’s Choir: $2,450. Project grant supports the choir’s efforts to increase participation as well as public awareness of its events in the greater Vermillion area.
• Vermillion Community Theatre, Inc.: $1,000. AISC residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Yarbrough, Stephen: $5,000. Artist Fellowship supports the artist’s work to prepare a complete new score and parts for performance in the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Centennial year, 2022.
• Ford, Rebecca: $2,000. Artist Career Development grant supports the artist to audition for ballet companies and advance her ballet technique.
• Wadley, Darin: $1,072. Touring Arts grant supports the artist’s tour of South Dakota non-profit organizations.
———
YANKTON
• Human Services Center: $2,400. AISC residency grant supports artists-in-residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Sacred Heart Middle School: $600. AISC residency grant supports artists-in- residence activities for sponsor organization.
• Yankton Area Arts Association: $12,088. Arts Challenge Grant supports diverse yearly programming including arts presentations, visual art exhibitions, children’s workshops, and support to artists and other organizations.
