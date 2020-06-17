Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.