In Wednesday’s COVID 19 update for South Dakota, several area counties reported new coronavirus cases.
Also, the reported one new death, the state’s 78th. It occurred in Lincoln County, according to state epidemiologist Josh Clayton.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 11 new deaths in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website update posted late Tuesday.
Four area counties recorded new cases:
• Charles Mix County (county seat: Lake Andes) reported five new positive tests Wednesday, giving it 37 known cases. Twenty-one of those 37 cases have been reported this month. One new recovery was reported, giving the county 18. A total of nine new test results were reported.
• Yankton County reported two new positive tests Wednesday, the second straight day the county has reported two new cases. The county has 62 cases overall. There were 15 new tests processed.
• Clay County (Vermillion) reported two new positive tests, giving the county 69 overall, 54 of which has been processed this month. Three new recoveries were reported, boosting the county’s total to 44. Nineteen new tests were processed.
• Bon Homme County (Tyndall) also reported two new positive tests Wednesday, bringing its total of known cases to 11. One new recovery was reported, the county’s eighth. There were eight new tests processed.
Overall, South Dakota reported 84 new positive tests Wednesday, lifting the state’s total of known cases to 6,050. There were 1,786 new tests processed; the state has processed a total of 68,988 tests for a test infection rate of 8.7%.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported that the mass testing of long-term care facilities in that state was about 91% complete. She said that, so far, 7,630 residents and 9,789 staff have been tested, with 38 residents and 32 staff having tested positive.
Other statewide statistics from Wednesday included:
• Recoveries — 5,143 (+74); recovery rate of 85%;
• Active cases — 829 (+9);
• Hospitalizations — 570 ever hospitalized (+8); 91 currently hospitalized (-1).
Nebraska’s 11 new deaths Tuesday raise the state’s COVID-19 toll to 231.
There were 180 new cases reported by DHHS Tuesday night, bringing the state’s total to 17,031 cases. There were 2,876 new tests conducted, giving the state a total of 142,566 tests processed and a test infection rate of 11.9%.Recoveries rose to 10,529 (+178), giving the state a recovery rate of 61.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.