Transgender Issues Explored In Presentation

VERMILLION ¬— Mark Daniels held very personal and professional reasons for protesting on the Capitol steps in Pierre this session.
Daniels, a clinical psychologist in Vermillion, joined protestors opposed to HB1057 dealing with medical procedures for transgender individuals, particularly youth. He also works with the Transformation Project and serves on the Vermillion Human Rights Commission.
However, Daniels also joined the protest with his child, who had come out as a transgender person at age 21. The transgender issue has received high visibility because of bills in the South Dakota Legislature and across the nation.
Daniels spoke Wednesday during an open forum at the Vermillion Public Library. He acknowledged the conservative nature of South Dakota and the role that religious beliefs and spiritual values play in a transgender person’s journey.
“In our state, there are no protections for transgender people against discrimination,” he said. “I can fire you, or I can (choose) not to rent to you, because you’re transgender — for that simple reason.”
In that regard, supporters for transgender rights in South Dakota are looking at a two-pronged approach that focuses on local control, Daniels said. The move would be particularly important for communities such as Vermillion that may want to pass anti-discrimination laws or transgender-friendly policies, he added.
“That’s one of the areas we’re really working on here, to get the law passed (for more inclusive laws) than our state has,” he said. “We can have a city law to protect sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Daniels pointed to the high rates of suicide, anxiety and depression among transgender individuals. A member of a South Dakota public health association conducted a study during the past year, and the survey of 130 people showed a 40-50 percent rate of attempted suicide among the transgender population compared to a 4.6 percent rate among the general population.
“We have to assume some of the (suicide) attempts were successful,” he said.
In addition, the six persons who considered themselves binary — not firmly identifying as male or female — had all attempted suicide.
The survey provided a snapshot that reflects the issue and challenges facing transgender persons, Daniels said.
“Really, it isn’t a valid study because of such low numbers (of respondents), but it is in line with what we are seeing,” he said.
South Dakota’s proposed legislation targeted the transgender population and sent a negative message to transgender individuals and their supporters, Daniels added.
“It’s so distressing,” he said.
Daniels characterized transgender persons, particularly young people, as articulate, talented, intelligent and vulnerable. As a psychologist, he shares information and statistics with legislators to inform them about transgender persons and their challenges.
This year, HB1057 included prohibitions or limitations on certain procedures for transgender persons, Daniels said. The bill passed the House but was defeated 5-2 in a Senate committee.
The committee consisted of six Republicans — including District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) — and one Democrat. Rusch voted with the majority in defeating the bill.
Daniels described aspects of HB1057 and its potential impact on the LGBTQ community.
“The bill wanted to prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care,” he said. “It listed 13 different procedures. What’s interesting is that, of those 13 procedures, nine (of them) deal with ‘bottom surgery.’”
Those procedures aren’t used on young persons, he said.
“There was a lot of fear mongering, with words used like ‘castration,’’” he said. “It was really misinformation. It was leading people to believe we were taking 5- or 6-year-olds and sort of chopping them up. None of that is happening.”
Any action on procedures involving minors must go through parents, mental-health professionals and possibly other steps, Daniels said.
“Nothing happens quickly,” he said. “It takes a long time.”
HB1057 went through a number of amendments before it was finally defeated, Daniels said. Those changes included lowering the age of persons covered by certain portions of the bill regarding medical procedures and reducing the penalty from felony to misdemeanor to civil action.
HB1057 isn’t the first proposed legislation regarding transgender individuals, Daniels said. He pointed to the “bathroom bill” passed by the 2016 Legislature.
A group of transgender persons and supporters sought then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of the bill, Daniels said.
“They challenged Gov. Daugaard and asked him, ‘Do you know any trans individuals?’ And he said, like most persons would, ‘No,’” Daniels said. “So he met with a group (of transgender persons) and found out they’re normal human beings.”
After the meeting, Daugaard vetoed the “bathroom bill,” and the Legislature was unable to override the veto, Daniels said.
He believed the Legislature would pass HB1057 this session as part of the continuing effort from past years. Instead, the bill fell short of reaching the Senate floor.
Daniels credited both the protest on the Capitol steps and testimony in the Senate committee hearing as important in defeating HB1057. At least two of the state’s American Indian tribes were part of the protest, with two tribal members attending on horseback, he said.
Transgender persons and supporters also met with lawmakers during the legislative session to explain HB1057’s impact on the transgender community’s daily lives.
“To have the bill defeated was really exciting,” he said.
However, other proposed legislation could negatively impact the LGBTQ community, Daniels said. One bill would allow school counselors to notify parents on certain things a student has shared in session about gender issues. With the passage of that legislation, a student would no longer consider a counseling session as a “safe zone” and may not get needed help, he said.
“Or, if things (from counseling) are told, the parents may be physically abusive, or some of them may kick their kids out (of the home),” he added.
During Wednesday’s program, Daniels spoke of the differences among sex, gender and orientation. He also discussed ways to support transgender individuals, from the use of pronouns to avoiding sensitive or intrusive questions.
The road to understanding can be difficult but remains possible and could even open up new avenues, Daniels said. He used the example of his parents, who grew up with and retained very traditional values regarding sexuality. While Daniels’ parents couldn’t understand or accept the transgender issue, they did view Daniels’ child — their grandchild — as a valued person they loved dearly and made feel welcome, he said.
It’s all part of building great understanding among all persons, Daniels said. The process includes education, avoiding assumptions and working for change, he said.
Also, you can expect mistakes along the way, he said.
“If you mess up, offer a simple apology,” he said. “I’ve done it many times, and I’m still learning.”
———
Daniels will give a repeat presentation at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, located at 18 Church Street.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.