100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 17, 1922
• G.D. Smith who has been employed at the Midway Barber shop for the past three years, has purchased the barber shop at Gayville, taking possession last Monday. He will move his family there in the near future.
• The Missouri river maintained a practically stationary level during the last 24 hours, resting around 5 on the government gauge. The steadily rising waters of the last few days have caused considerable caving on the banks, particularly above the Nels Madsen farm. There is a steady washing there, chunks a yard wide and a dozen to twenty feet long going in from time to time.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 17, 1947
• A fragrant May night, the Garden Terrace Theatre fresh and lovely in its new spring green, blankets and chairs spread over the lawn filled with expectant people – and the music strikes up the darkness, ushering in another time-hallowed May Fete at Yankton college last night, even as it has since 1914, when the Garden Terrace Theatre began.
• Rev. John R. Caton, pastor of St. Paul’s church, will deliver Vermillion’s Memorial Day address at the Prentis park bandshell. The program will begin at 10:30 and will not be preceded by a parade as in former years. Vermillion’s fourth annual horse show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will start at 1:30.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 17, 1972
• Yankton College basketball coach Ron Bertsch, who ranks as the most prolific scorer to ever wear the Yankton Greyhound uniform and who set many high school records during his playing days at St. Lawrence, has announced plans for a basketball clinic to be held May 30 to June 9 at Nash Gym at Yankton College. Emphasis will be given to the proper methods, fundamentals and techniques of the game of basketball.
• Over 50 students and cadre from the University of South Dakota’s Army Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) will visit Camp Carson, Colo., on May 3-6 to train and observe. The students, juniors and seniors in the advanced ROTC course will be sponsored by the 6th Battalion, 21st Artillery at Camp Carson.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 17, 1997
• Educating kids about drug abuse has never been easy, but Rodney “Pop” Wright is hoping to make a change. Wright, a former Drake University basketball star and recovering drug and alcohol addict, spoke at the Sacred Heart and Yankton Middle Schools Friday. Urging students to resist the dangers of drugs, Wright recounted his life story of drug use, which began for him at age 12 when he used heroin daily for more than a year.
• Neil Wieseler can’t be everywhere at once. He sure tries, though. The Crofton, Neb. all-around track star has excelled in four events this season, often scrambling to compete in different events going on at the same time.
