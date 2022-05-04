HURON — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) serving South Dakota is seeking proposals for Conservation Collaboration Cooperative Agreements (CCCA) to help address South Dakota’s most pressing natural resource concerns, encourage collaboration, and develop state- and community-level conservation leadership.
“South Dakota is fortunate that this year, 2022, we are able to engage with partners through this Conservation Collaboration funding opportunity,” says Tony Sunseri, state conservationist, NRCS, Huron. “Because of our history of working closely with conservation partners for helping people to put conservation practices on their working agricultural lands, we are able to continue this financial support with conservation partners. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, we may have up to $4.3 million for partnership agreements.”
Funding amounts can range from $20,000 to $1,000,000, for one to three-year agreements. The purpose of the FY22 CCCA opportunity is to leverage NRCS and partner resources to help the NRCS to address the goals of their strategic plan:
1. Improve soil health.
2. Improve landscape performance in dealing with water quantity issues; either excess or inadequate, and downstream impacts.
3. Improve water quality.
4. Improve habitat for local wildlife species of concern.
5. Improve the environmental and economic performance of working agricultural lands.
6. Assist communities and groups to build and strengthen local food projects that provide healthy food and economic opportunities.
Priority will be placed on projects that address soil health/climate smart agriculture, water quality and quantity, habitat, and urban/community agriculture and will be executed through:
1. Building technical capacity of the NRCS to implement Farm Bill Conservation Programs.
2. Building technical capacity of NRCS and partner field conservation employees.
3. Building the capacity of local partners to develop and implement effective projects that align within the mission and scope of NRCS.
4. Leveraging non-federal and non-government resources to achieve positive natural resources conservation outcomes.
Proposals must be submitted via www.grants.gov by May 13.
The NRCS SD Notice of Funding Opportunity (NFO) for the CCCA is posted at www.bit.ly/SDCCCAFY22, and is listed as: USDA-NRCS-SD-MULTI-22-NOFO0001167.
